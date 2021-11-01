公司目錄
Excella
Excella 薪資

Excella的薪資範圍從低端的商業分析師年度總薪酬$78,390到高端的管理顧問$185,925。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Excella. 最後更新： 8/11/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $102K
商業分析師
$78.4K
資料科學家
$158K

管理顧問
$186K
產品設計師
$95.5K
軟體工程經理
$183K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Excella is 管理顧問 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Excella is $129,893.

