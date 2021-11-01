公司目錄
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences 薪資

Exact Sciences的薪資範圍從低端的業務營運年度總薪酬$108,455到高端的法務$353,760。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Exact Sciences. 最後更新： 8/22/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $115K

全端軟體工程師

生物醫學工程師
$171K
業務營運
$108K

商業分析師
$149K
資料分析師
$149K
資料科學家
$141K
資訊技術專業人員
$150K
法務
$354K
產品設計師
$132K
產品經理
$241K
專案管理師
$175K
銷售
$196K
常見問題

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Exact Sciences, е 法務 at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $353,760. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Exact Sciences, е $149,223.

