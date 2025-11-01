Databricks的軟體工程經理薪酬 in United States範圍從M2級別每year$441K到M5級別每year$1.2M。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$1.13M。 查看Databricks總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
M2
$441K
$231K
$170K
$40.5K
M3
$945K
$239K
$671K
$35.4K
M4
$1.15M
$247K
$867K
$37.1K
M5
$1.2M
$301K
$865K
$31K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Databricks，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)