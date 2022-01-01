公司目錄
Cushman & Wakefield 薪資

Cushman & Wakefield的薪資範圍從低端的商務拓展年度總薪酬$16,850到高端的銷售$278,600。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Cushman & Wakefield. 最後更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

會計師
Median $60K
財務分析師
Median $87.2K
專案管理師
Median $80K

商業分析師
$27.5K
商務拓展
$16.8K
資料分析師
$75.2K
資料科學家
$118K
法務
$239K
行銷
$92K
機電工程師
$128K
物業管理師
$122K
銷售
$279K
軟體工程師
$186K
技術專案經理
$143K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Cushman & Wakefield is 銷售 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cushman & Wakefield is $104,819.

