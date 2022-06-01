公司目錄
BayCare Health System
    BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. BayCare’s family of hospitals are: Bartow Regional Medical Center, Mease Countryside, Mease Dunedin, Morton Plant, Morton Plant North Bay, St. Anthony’s, St. Joseph’s, St. Joseph’s Children’s, St. Joseph’s Hospital-North, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, St. Joseph’s Women’s, South Florida Baptist, Winter Haven and Winter Haven Women’s.

    http://www.baycare.org
    1997
    8,760
    $1B-$10B
