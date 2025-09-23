Autodesk的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Grade 8級別每year$138K到Grade 15級別每year$430K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$166K。 查看Autodesk總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/23/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer 1
$138K
$120K
$12.3K
$5.9K
Software Engineer 2
$160K
$132K
$18.4K
$9.2K
Software Engineer 3
$160K
$147K
$10.2K
$2.8K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$183K
$141K
$35.8K
$5.8K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Autodesk，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
