Apple的客戶服務薪酬 in United States範圍從ICT2級別每year$50.4K到ICT4級別每year$116K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$57.7K。 查看Apple總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
ICT2
$50.4K
$49.5K
$936
$17
ICT3
$54K
$53.1K
$875
$0
ICT4
$116K
$91K
$19.4K
$5.7K
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Apple，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
