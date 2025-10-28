ALTEN的軟體工程師薪酬 in Italy範圍從Software Engineer I級別每year€26.8K到Senior Software Engineer級別每year€35.7K。 每year薪酬 in Italy套餐的中位數總計€29.6K。 查看ALTEN總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer I
€26.8K
€26.8K
€0
€0
Software Engineer II
€32.2K
€32.2K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€35.7K
€35.7K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
