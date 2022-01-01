公司目錄
Alight Solutions
Alight Solutions 薪資

Alight Solutions的薪資範圍從低端的人力資源年度總薪酬$31,286到高端的營收營運$221,100。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Alight Solutions. 最後更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $124K
管理顧問
Median $103K
業務營運經理
$211K

客戶服務
$39.2K
資料分析師
$173K
財務分析師
$142K
人力資源
$31.3K
行銷營運
$117K
產品經理
$93.5K
專案管理師
$84.6K
招募專員
$67.7K
營收營運
$221K
軟體工程經理
$188K
解決方案架構師
$199K
技術專案經理
$216K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Alight Solutions is 營收營運 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alight Solutions is $123,500.

