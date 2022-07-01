公司目錄
Aera Technology
Aera Technology 薪資

Aera Technology的薪資範圍從低端的資料科學家年度總薪酬$13,065到高端的銷售$348,250。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Aera Technology. 最後更新： 8/15/2025

$160K

幕僚長
$197K
資料科學家
$13.1K
行銷
$15.7K

專案管理師
$123K
銷售
$348K
軟體工程師
$124K
技術專案經理
$53K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Aera Technology is 銷售 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aera Technology is $122,912.

