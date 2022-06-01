公司目錄
Accion Labs
Accion Labs 薪資

Accion Labs的薪資範圍從低端的招募專員年度總薪酬$6,474到高端的解決方案架構師$388,050。

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $17.7K
資料科學家
$18.3K
產品經理
$28.7K

招募專員
$6.5K
銷售
$244K
解決方案架構師
$388K
技術專案經理
$35.5K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Accion Labs is 解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $388,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accion Labs is $28,720.

