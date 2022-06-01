公司目錄
1st Source Bank
    Founded in 1863 in South Bend, Indiana, 1st Source Bank has offered clients a convenient and friendly way to bank for over 155 years. At 1st Source, we listen to our clients, understand their needs and always keep their best interests in mind.1st Source Bank remains the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. We operate banking centers across our region, boast 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, as well as several Wealth Advisory Services locations and 1st Source Insurance offices.We deliver a comprehensive range of banking services along with highly personalized attention to our clients, both individuals and businesses. Our mission is to help our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams.Additionally, for over 155 years, 1st Source Bank has been giving back to our communities to actively help build good places to live, work and raise our families. This service to our community is one of our principal values and has defined who we are and how we do business.Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

    http://www.1stsource.com
    1863
    1,250
