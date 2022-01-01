公司目录
Willis Towers Watson
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Willis Towers Watson 薪资

Willis Towers Watson的薪资范围从Cybersecurity Analyst职位的年总薪酬$19,281（低端）到解决方案架构师职位的$227,515（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Willis Towers Watson. 最后更新： 10/10/2025

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

精算师
Median $123K
业务分析师
Median $65K
管理顾问
Median $90K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
产品经理
Median $107K
业务拓展
$46.5K
客户服务
$69.7K
数据科学家
$41.7K
项目经理
$79K
销售
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
软件工程师
$54.1K
软件工程经理
Median $120K
解决方案架构师
$228K
全面薪酬
$81.3K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Willis Towers Watson薪资最高的职位是解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$227,515。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Willis Towers Watson的年度总薪酬中位数为$74,339。

推荐职位

    未找到Willis Towers Watson的推荐职位

相关公司

  • EQ
  • Aon
  • BlackRock
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Broadridge
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源