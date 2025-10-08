Riot Games in United States的游戏软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year$141K到P5级别的每year$371K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$247K。 查看Riot Games总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
P1
$141K
$128K
$0
$13K
P2
$189K
$156K
$5.8K
$27K
P3
$224K
$189K
$5.5K
$30.2K
P4
$289K
$231K
$0
$57.2K
