Remitly in United Kingdom的数据科学家薪酬范围从L1级别的每year£116K到L3级别的每year£189K。 year薪酬 in United Kingdom包的中位数总计为£138K。 查看Remitly总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
£116K
£90.7K
£23.2K
£1.7K
L2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L3
£189K
£115K
£73.7K
£0
L4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Remitly，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)