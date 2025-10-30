公司目录
Remitly
Remitly 数据科学家 薪资

Remitly in United Kingdom的数据科学家薪酬范围从L1级别的每year£116K到L3级别的每year£189K。 year薪酬 in United Kingdom包的中位数总计为£138K。 查看Remitly总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025

平均薪酬按等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
Data Scientist I
£116K
£90.7K
£23.2K
£1.7K
L2
Data Scientist II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L3
Senior Data Scientist
£189K
£115K
£73.7K
£0
L4
Staff Data Scientist
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Remitly，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)



常见问题

Remitly in United Kingdom数据科学家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬£188,811。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Remitly in United Kingdom数据科学家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为£107,340。

