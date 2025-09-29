realtor.com in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从T1级别的每year$111K到T6级别的每year$255K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$195K。 查看realtor.com总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/29/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
T1
$111K
$109K
$147
$2K
T2
$140K
$126K
$6K
$7.8K
T3
$201K
$159K
$25.2K
$17K
T4
$223K
$173K
$26K
$24.2K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
