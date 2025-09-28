Nielsen in United States的软件工程经理薪酬Senior Manager级别为每year$243K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$210K。 查看Nielsen总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/28/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Manager
$243K
$204K
$0
$39K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***