公司目录
Intel
英特尔 薪资

Intel的薪资范围从招聘专员职位的年总薪酬$36,403（低端）到软件工程师职位的$818,056（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 英特尔. 最后更新： 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
Grade 3 $137K
Grade 5 $135K
Grade 6 $176K
Grade 7 $205K
Grade 8 $264K
Grade 9 $337K
Grade 10 $389K
Grade 11 $575K
Fellow $818K

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

安全软件工程师

开发运维工程师

站点可靠性工程师

加密货币工程师

系统工程师

游戏软件工程师

研究科学家

人工智能研究员

人工智能工程师

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

硬件工程师
Grade 5 $139K
Grade 6 $159K
Grade 7 $186K
Grade 8 $227K
Grade 9 $287K
Grade 10 $374K
Grade 11 $499K

Analog Engineer

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

FPGA Engineer

Embedded Hardware Engineer

VLSI CAD Engineer

产品经理
Grade 6 $120K
Grade 7 $177K
Grade 8 $187K
Grade 9 $303K
Grade 10 $384K
Grade 11 $597K

数据科学家
Grade 5 $122K
Grade 6 $158K
Grade 7 $171K
Grade 8 $235K
Grade 9 $253K
技术项目经理
Grade 5 $111K
Grade 6 $134K
Grade 7 $172K
Grade 8 $203K
Grade 9 $272K
Grade 10 $325K
Grade 11 $447K

技术项目经理

软件工程经理
Grade 7 $209K
Grade 8 $253K
Grade 9 $323K
Grade 10 $421K
Grade 11 $571K
机械工程师
Grade 5 $111K
Grade 6 $138K
Grade 7 $172K
Grade 8 $203K
Grade 9 $255K

Manufacturing Engineer

Packaging Engineer

Thermal Engineer

Design Engineer

Test Engineer

解决方案架构师
Grade 6 $191K
Grade 7 $179K
Grade 8 $215K
Grade 9 $283K
Grade 10 $372K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

市场营销
Grade 5 $91K
Grade 6 $139K
Grade 7 $157K
Grade 8 $193K
Grade 9 $258K
Grade 10 $306K

产品市场经理

产品设计师
Grade 5 $129K
Grade 6 $149K
Grade 7 $177K
Grade 8 $207K
Grade 9 $271K
财务分析师
Grade 5 $97K
Grade 6 $124K
Grade 7 $144K
Grade 8 $172K
Grade 9 $222K
项目群经理
Grade 6 $137K
Grade 7 $163K
Grade 8 $193K
Grade 9 $237K
Grade 10 $305K
化学工程师
Grade 5 $114K
Grade 7 $171K
Grade 8 $191K

Process Engineer

Facilities Engineer

Research Engineer

电气工程师
Grade 6 $156K
Grade 7 $197K
Grade 8 $234K
Grade 9 $261K
业务分析师
Grade 5 $103K
Grade 6 $116K
Grade 7 $147K
Grade 8 $182K
人力资源
Grade 7 $159K
Grade 8 $180K
Grade 9 $217K
Grade 10 $302K
Process Engineer
Grade 5 $102K
Grade 7 $148K
材料工程师
Grade 7 $161K
Grade 8 $199K
销售
Grade 6 $140K
Grade 8 $213K
Grade 10 $315K

外勤销售经理

客户经理

业务拓展
Grade 8 $198K
Grade 9 $269K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $146K
业务运营
Median $151K
业务运营经理
Median $201K
数据科学经理
Median $262K
光学工程师
Median $239K
产品设计经理
Median $290K
项目经理
Median $57.8K
会计师
Median $137K

Technical Accountant

行政助理
Median $95.2K
平面设计师
Median $235K
销售工程师
Median $201K
法务
Median $300K
幕僚长
$220K
土木工程师
$231K

Construction Engineer

控制工程师
$230K
客户服务
$103K
数据分析师
$71.7K
设施经理
$118K
时装设计师
$76.4K
工业设计师
$156K
管理顾问
$120K
机电工程师
$180K
Prompt Engineer
$469K
招聘专员
$36.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$73.2K
技术写作专员
$44.2K
用户体验研究员
$37.7K
风险投资家
$166K
归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Intel，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Intel，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

常见问题

Intel薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the Fellow level，年度总薪酬为$818,056。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Intel的年度总薪酬中位数为$188,939。

