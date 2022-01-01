公司目录
通用汽车 薪资

General Motors的薪资范围从管理顾问职位的年总薪酬$44,446（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$277,400（高端）。最后更新： 9/13/2025

$160K

软件工程师
L5 $102K
L6 $123K
L7 $176K
L8 $257K

移动软件工程师

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

系统工程师

研究科学家

数据科学家
L5 $95.9K
L6 $124K
L7 $143K
L8 $203K
硬件工程师
L5 $93.2K
L6 $107K
L7 $140K

嵌入式硬件工程师

机械工程师
L5 $89.7K
L6 $114K
L7 $135K
L8 $97.5K

制造工程师

计算机辅助工程师

产品经理
L6 $109K
L7 $154K
L8 $190K
L9 $224K
产品设计师
L5 $101K
L6 $111K
L7 $140K

用户体验设计师

解决方案架构师
L6 $152K
L7 $162K
L8 $197K

数据架构师

云架构师

云安全架构师

业务分析师
L5 $107K
L6 $104K
L7 $130K
L8 $151K
信息技术专员
L5 $97K
L6 $100K
L7 $131K
L8 $135K
软件工程经理
L7 $200K
L8 $245K
L9 $277K
技术项目经理
L6 $172K
L7 $132K
L8 $237K
项目经理
L6 $114K
L7 $143K
项目群经理
L6 $128K
L7 $160K
财务分析师
L5 $98.9K
L6 $110K
控制工程师
L5 $94K
L6 $115K
市场营销
Median $120K
招聘专员
Median $200K
业务拓展
Median $148K
数据分析师
Median $123K
会计师
Median $100K

技术会计

网络安全分析师
Median $100K
数据科学经理
Median $200K
平面设计师
Median $135K
人力资源
Median $102K
销售
Median $100K
行政助理
$60.5K
业务运营经理
$225K
企业发展
$86.2K
客户服务
$135K
电气工程师
$137K
法务
$116K
管理顾问
$44.4K
市场营销运营
$89.6K
材料工程师
$213K
光学工程师
$198K
用户体验研究员
$149K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在General Motors，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

General Motors薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the L9 level，年度总薪酬为$277,400。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
General Motors的年度总薪酬中位数为$130,446。

