FullStory
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 全栈软件工程师

FullStory 全栈软件工程师 薪资

FullStory in United States的全栈软件工程师薪酬范围从Level 20级别的每year$162K到Level 40级别的每year$228K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$200K。 查看FullStory总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025

平均薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Level 20
(入门级)
$162K
$159K
$0
$3K
Level 30
$222K
$193K
$21.6K
$7.2K
Level 40
$228K
$219K
$8.5K
$0
Level 50
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在FullStory，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

FullStory in United States全栈软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$276,200。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
FullStory in United States全栈软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$182,000。

其他资源