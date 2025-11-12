FullStory in United States的全栈软件工程师薪酬范围从Level 20级别的每year$162K到Level 40级别的每year$228K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$200K。 查看FullStory总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Level 20
$162K
$159K
$0
$3K
Level 30
$222K
$193K
$21.6K
$7.2K
Level 40
$228K
$219K
$8.5K
$0
Level 50
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在FullStory，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)