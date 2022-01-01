公司目录
Checkr
Checkr 薪资

Checkr的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$73,630（低端）到产品经理职位的$360,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Checkr. 最后更新： 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
P1 $149K
P2 $171K
P3 $226K
P4 $296K

全栈软件工程师

软件工程经理
Median $351K
客户服务
$73.6K

数据分析师
$181K
财务分析师
$191K
人力资源
$258K
市场营销
$226K
产品设计师
Median $220K
产品经理
Median $360K
项目群经理
$122K
招聘专员
Median $172K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Checkr，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

Checkr薪资最高的职位是产品经理，年度总薪酬为$360,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Checkr的年度总薪酬中位数为$205,475。

