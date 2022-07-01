公司目录
Fresha
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Fresha的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Fresha is the world's largest and top-rated booking platform for Beauty and Wellness trusted by millions of consumers worldwide. Fresha is used by 70,000+ businesses and 300,000+ professionals worldwide, processing over 20mil appointments per month. Fresha is headquartered in London, United Kingdom with global offices located in New York City, Vancouver, Sydney, Dublin, Amsterdam , Dubai and Warsaw. The company raised $185M in venture capital funding to date from leading institutional investors. Fresha allows consumers to discover, book and pay for beauty and wellness appointments with local businesses via its marketplace, while beauty and wellness businesses and professionals use an all-in-one platform to manage their entire operations with its intuitive free business software and financial technology solutions. Fresha’s ecosystem gives merchants everything they need to run their business seamlessly by facilitating appointment bookings, point-of-sale, customer records management, marketing automation, loyalty, beauty products inventory and team management. The consumer marketplace unlocks revenue potential for partner businesses by leveraging the power of online bookings and automated marketing through mobile apps and advanced integrations with major tech brands including Instagram, Facebook and Google.

    fresha.com
    官网
    2015
    成立年份
    330
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Fresha的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Dropbox
    • Spotify
    • Netflix
    • Flipkart
    • Amazon
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源