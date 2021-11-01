公司目录
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences 薪资

Exact Sciences的薪资范围从低端的业务运营年度总薪酬$108,455到高端的法律$353,760。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Exact Sciences. 最后更新： 8/22/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $115K

全栈软件工程师

生物医学工程师
$171K
业务运营
$108K

业务分析师
$149K
数据分析师
$149K
数据科学家
$141K
信息技术专家
$150K
法律
$354K
产品设计师
$132K
产品经理
$241K
项目经理
$175K
销售
$196K
常见问题

据报道，Exact Sciences最高薪的职位是法律 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$353,760。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Exact Sciences的年总薪酬中位数为$149,223。

