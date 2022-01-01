公司目录
ClearBank
ClearBank 薪资

ClearBank的薪资范围从低端的软件工程经理年度总薪酬$152,429到高端的产品经理$160,219。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 ClearBank. 最后更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $157K
软件工程经理
Median $152K
市场营销
$153K

产品经理
$160K
常见问题

The highest paying role reported at ClearBank is 产品经理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,219. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ClearBank is $154,783.

