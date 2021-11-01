公司目录
Chainalysis 薪资

Chainalysis的薪资范围从低端的产品设计师年度总薪酬$143,068到高端的销售$310,896。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Chainalysis. 最后更新： 8/17/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $160K
产品经理
Median $211K
软件工程经理
Median $290K

行政助理
$286K
数据科学家
$162K
人力资源
$279K
市场营销
$178K
产品设计师
$143K
招聘人员
$162K
销售
$311K
解决方案架构师
$199K

数据架构师

归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Chainalysis，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Chainalysis je $199,000.

