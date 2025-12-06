CGI in Canada的项目经理薪酬范围从Project Manager级别的每yearCA$93.6K到Senior Project Manager级别的每yearCA$113K。 year薪酬 in Canada包的中位数总计为CA$98.7K。 查看CGI总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
