Belcan
Belcan 薪资

Belcan的薪资范围从低端的航空航天工程师年度总薪酬$54,018到高端的技术项目经理$120,600。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Belcan. 最后更新： 8/25/2025

$160K

机械工程师
Median $105K
软件工程师
Median $68.9K
航空航天工程师
$54K

人力资源
Median $100K
信息技术专家
$80.4K
技术项目经理
$121K
常见问题

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Belcan je 技术项目经理 at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $120,600. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Belcan je $90,200.

