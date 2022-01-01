公司目录
Arrowstreet Capital
Arrowstreet Capital 薪资

Arrowstreet Capital的薪资范围从低端的项目经理年度总薪酬$128,520到高端的软件工程经理$381,900。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Arrowstreet Capital. 最后更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $200K

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
$314K
项目经理
$129K

软件工程经理
$382K
据报道，Arrowstreet Capital最高薪的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$381,900。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Arrowstreet Capital的年总薪酬中位数为$256,780。

