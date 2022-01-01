公司目录
Anaplan
Anaplan 薪资

Anaplan的薪资范围从招聘专员职位的年总薪酬$73,630（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$346,725（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Anaplan. 最后更新： 8/31/2025

$160K

软件工程师
P2 $81.2K
P3 $111K
P4 $159K

全栈软件工程师

解决方案架构师
Median $168K
产品经理
Median $132K

人力资源
Median $344K
销售
Median $250K
业务分析师
$262K
客户服务
$98.5K
客户成功
$281K
数据科学家
$116K
信息技术专员
$138K
市场营销运营
$89.2K
产品设计师
$270K
项目经理
$154K
招聘专员
$73.6K
软件工程经理
$347K
技术项目经理
$239K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Anaplan，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

Anaplan薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$346,725。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Anaplan的年度总薪酬中位数为$156,545。

其他资源