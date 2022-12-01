公司目录
Alphawave IP
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Alphawave IP 薪资

Alphawave IP的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$50,130（低端）到技术项目经理职位的$112,235（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Alphawave IP. 最后更新： 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
硬件工程师
Median $102K

专用集成电路工程师

电气工程师
$108K
项目群经理
$90.5K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
软件工程师
$50.1K
技术项目经理
$112K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Alphawave IP薪资最高的职位是技术项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$112,235。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Alphawave IP的年度总薪酬中位数为$102,234。

推荐职位

    未找到Alphawave IP的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Google
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Spotify
  • Flipkart
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源