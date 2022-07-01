公司目录
Aera Technology
Aera Technology 薪资

Aera Technology的薪资范围从低端的数据科学家年度总薪酬$13,065到高端的销售$348,250。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Aera Technology. 最后更新： 8/15/2025

$160K

幕僚长
$197K
数据科学家
$13.1K
市场营销
$15.7K

项目经理
$123K
销售
$348K
软件工程师
$124K
技术项目经理
$53K
常见问题

据报道，Aera Technology最高薪的职位是销售 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$348,250。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Aera Technology的年总薪酬中位数为$122,912。

