Danh bạ công ty
Wabtec
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Wabtec Mức lương

Mức lương tại Wabtec dao động từ $45,531 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT) ở mức thấp đến $144,469 cho vị trí Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Wabtec. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $105K

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí
Median $90.2K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
Median $123K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
Median $113K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$45.5K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$98.5K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$142K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$144K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Wabtec là Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $144,469. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Wabtec là $109,000.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Wabtec

Công ty liên quan

  • Boeing
  • Ford Motor
  • GlobalFoundries
  • BNY Mellon
  • Boxed
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác