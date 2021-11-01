Danh bạ công ty
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation Mức lương

Mức lương tại The Aerospace Corporation dao động từ $95,475 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Kế Toán ở mức thấp đến $184,000 cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Hàng Không Vũ Trụ ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của The Aerospace Corporation. Cập nhật lần cuối: 12/1/2025

Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $111K

Kỹ sư phần mềm backend

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Kỹ sư hệ thống

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
Median $115K
Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí
Median $105K

Kỹ Sư Hàng Không Vũ Trụ
Median $184K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
Median $170K
Kế Toán
$95.5K
Kỹ Sư Điện
$122K
Kỹ Sư Phần Cứng
$136K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$105K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$109K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$169K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$150K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại The Aerospace Corporation là Kỹ Sư Hàng Không Vũ Trụ với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $184,000. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại The Aerospace Corporation là $118,303.

