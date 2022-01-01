PNC Mức lương

Danh bạ công ty
Mức lương tại PNC dao động từ $47,760 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng ở mức thấp đến $218,900 cho vị trí Pháp Lý ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của PNC. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/27/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Kỹ sư phần mềm backend

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Kỹ sư phần mềm đảm bảo chất lượng (QA)

Kỹ sư dữ liệu

Kỹ sư tin cậy hệ thống

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
Median $105K
Quản Lý Dự Án
Median $90.5K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
Median $75K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
Median $105K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
Median $116K
Chuyên Viên Ngân Hàng Đầu Tư
Median $144K
Bán Hàng
Median $110K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
Median $123K
Kế Toán
$66.7K
Trợ Lý Hành Chính
$70.4K
Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$98.5K
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$47.8K
Quản Lý Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$186K
Nhân Sự
$206K
Pháp Lý
$219K
Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý
$49.2K
Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí
$75.4K
Chuyên Viên Bất Động Sản
$116K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$79.6K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$159K

Kiến trúc sư dữ liệu

Kiến trúc sư bảo mật đám mây

Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$74.7K
Nhà Nghiên Cứu Trải Nghiệm Người Dùng
$64.7K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại PNC là Pháp Lý at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $218,900. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại PNC là $102,856.

