Thư Mục Công Ty
Kitware
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
  • Đóng góp điều gì đó độc đáo về Kitware có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa độc đáo, v.v.).
    • Về

    We are a small company that has a big impact on the world. We are global leaders in artificial intelligence and scientific research and development solutions. We advance science and technology to empower global innovation and solve the world’s challenges. We do this by developing innovative open source software platforms and integrating them into research, processes, and products. CMake, ParaView, the Visualization Toolkit (VTK), and the Insight Segmentation and Registration Toolkit (ITK) are among the platforms that complement our expertise in computer vision, data and analytics, scientific computing, medical computing, and software process management. From meaningful work, to flexible hours, to collaboration, to a hardware budget, to tech lunches, to a clothing stipend, to family outings, there are many reasons to join us and make an impact.

    https://jobs.kitware.com
    Trang web
    1998
    Năm thành lập
    210
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Mức lương đã xác minh trong Hộp thư đến của bạn

    Đăng ký các ưu đãi đã xác minh.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về thu nhập qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách quyền riêng tư Điều khoản dịch vụ áp dụng.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật nào cho Kitware

    Các công ty liên quan

    • QGenda
    • ArborMetrix
    • Kaseya
    • Accruent
    • Rightpoint
    • Xem tất cả các công ty ➜

    Các tài nguyên khác