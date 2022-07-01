Thư Mục Công Ty
Kitware
Kitware Mức lương

Khoảng lương Kitware từ $127,000 trong tổng thu nhập hàng năm cho Kỹ sư phần mềm ở mức thấp nhất đến $293,525 cho Quản lý khoa học dữ liệu ở mức cao nhất.

$160K

Kỹ sư phần mềm
Median $127K
Quản lý khoa học dữ liệu
$294K
Quản lý kỹ thuật phần mềm
$205K

Câu hỏi thường gặp

The highest paying role reported at Kitware is Quản lý khoa học dữ liệu at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $293,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kitware is $204,820.

