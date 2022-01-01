Danh bạ công ty
Cerner Mức lương

Mức lương tại Cerner dao động từ $2,387 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Quản Lý Sản Phẩm ở mức thấp đến $195,640 cho vị trí Bán Hàng ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Cerner. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/14/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Kỹ sư phần mềm backend

Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý
Median $58.3K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
Median $91.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$53.3K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
$49.8K
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$51.7K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$68.7K
Quản Lý Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$58.1K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$63.7K
Nhân Sự
$14.1K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$124K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
Median $100K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$2.4K
Quản Lý Chương Trình
Median $95.8K
Bán Hàng
$196K
Kỹ Sư Bán Hàng
$87.6K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
$140K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$19.3K
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
Median $97.6K
Biên Tập Viên Kỹ Thuật
$88.6K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Cerner là Bán Hàng at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $195,640. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Cerner là $61,012.

