Danh bạ công ty
Bungie
Bungie Mức lương

Mức lương tại Bungie dao động từ $108,455 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Cybersecurity Analyst ở mức thấp đến $285,420 cho vị trí Marketing ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Bungie. Cập nhật lần cuối: 10/10/2025

$160K

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $163K

Kỹ sư phần mềm trò chơi điện tử

Nhân Sự
$187K
Marketing
$285K

Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$249K
Nhân Viên Tuyển Dụng
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$143K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Bungie là Marketing at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $285,420. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Bungie là $186,930.

