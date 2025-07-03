Danh bạ công ty
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Mức lương

Mức lương tại Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation dao động từ $184,075 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm ở mức thấp đến $241,200 cho vị trí Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Cập nhật lần cuối: 10/10/2025

$160K

Được Trả Xứng Đáng, Không Bị Lừa Dối

Chúng tôi đã thương lượng hàng nghìn lời mời việc làm và thường xuyên đạt được mức tăng $30K+ (đôi khi $300K+). Để chúng tôi thương lượng mức lương cho bạn hoặc để CV của bạn được đánh giá bởi các chuyên gia thực thụ - những nhà tuyển dụng làm việc này hàng ngày.

Quản Lý Chương Trình
Median $208K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$241K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$230K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
$184K

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu

Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation là Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $241,200. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation là $218,750.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Công ty liên quan

  • Uber
  • Square
  • Netflix
  • Facebook
  • Amazon
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác