AMS Mức lương

Mức lương tại AMS dao động từ $12,060 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Nhân Sự ở mức thấp đến $191,040 cho vị trí Nhà Đầu Tư Mạo Hiểm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của AMS. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/15/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Cứng
$76.2K
Nhân Sự
$12.1K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$147K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$81.6K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
$47.2K
Nhà Đầu Tư Mạo Hiểm
$191K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại AMS là Nhà Đầu Tư Mạo Hiểm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $191,040. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại AMS là $78,908.

