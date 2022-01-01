Thư Mục Công Ty
Alight Solutions
Alight Solutions Mức lương

Khoảng lương Alight Solutions từ $31,286 trong tổng thu nhập hàng năm cho Nhân sự ở mức thấp nhất đến $221,100 cho Vận hành doanh thu ở mức cao nhất. Levels.fyi thu thập mức lương ẩn danh và đã được xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cựu nhân viên của Alight Solutions. Cập nhật lần cuối: 8/23/2025

$160K

Được trả tiền, không bị lợi dụng

Kỹ sư phần mềm
Median $124K
Nhà tư vấn quản lý
Median $103K
Quản lý vận hành kinh doanh
$211K

Dịch vụ khách hàng
$39.2K
Nhà phân tích dữ liệu
$173K
Nhà phân tích tài chính
$142K
Nhân sự
$31.3K
Vận hành marketing
$117K
Quản lý sản phẩm
$93.5K
Quản lý dự án
$84.6K
Nhà tuyển dụng
$67.7K
Vận hành doanh thu
$221K
Quản lý kỹ thuật phần mềm
$188K
Kiến trúc sư giải pháp
$199K
Quản lý chương trình kỹ thuật
$216K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Alight Solutions é Vận hành doanh thu at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $221,100.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Alight Solutions é $123,500.

