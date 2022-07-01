Danh bạ công ty
Acumed
    What started as a small family business in 1988 has since evolved into a global market leader, providing orthopaedic and medical solutions that improve patient care around the world. Our story begins in Butler, NJ, where Mary and Randy Huebner founded Accurate Machine and Design, also known as Acumed. With only one machinist on staff, Acumed was contracted to engineer implant prototypes for some of the biggest names in the industry.After relocating to Oregon in 1991, we launched our first line of arthroscopy screws intended for ACL ligaments and haven’t looked back since. The successes of the Oregon Fixation Screw allowed Acumed to research, design, and manufacture the majority of our products while adding new lines each year. In 1999, Colson Associates, a division of The Marmon Group, purchased Acumed and provided the capital to purchase new equipment and a new facility to step up our production efforts. Currently Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, with a global distribution network and offices worldwide Acumed is a multi-award-winning company, dedicated to innovative and quality medical device solutions. We are committed to the highest standards of manufacturing and proudly produce over 90% of our implants in the U.S.Throughout our history, Acumed has remained focused on the founders’ original vision of providing innovative solutions to meet the needs of the whole healthcare community, including hospitals, surgeons and patients.

    http://www.acumed.net
    1988
    480
    $50M-$100M
