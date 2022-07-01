Каталог компаній
Stonebranch
    Про компанію

    tonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions.

    http://www.stonebranch.com
    Веб-сайт
    1999
    Рік заснування
    150
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

