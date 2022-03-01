Şirket Dizini
Western Governors University
Western Governors University Maaşlar

Western Governors University şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İşe Alım Uzmanı için yıllık $131,340 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için $154,400 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Western Governors University. Son güncellenme: 11/17/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $154K
Ürün Müdürü
Median $135K
İşe Alım Uzmanı
$131K

SSS

Western Governors University şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $154,400 tazminatla Yazılım Mühendisi pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Western Governors University şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $135,000 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar