Şirket Dizini
Wabtec
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Wabtec Maaşlar

Wabtec şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT) için yıllık $45,531 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Çözüm Mimarı için $144,469 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Wabtec. Son güncellenme: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $105K

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Makine Mühendisi
Median $90.2K
Finansal Analist
Median $123K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Teknik Program Müdürü
Median $113K
Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
$45.5K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$98.5K
Proje Müdürü
$142K
Çözüm Mimarı
$144K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

Wabtec şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $144,469 tazminatla Çözüm Mimarı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Wabtec şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $109,000 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Wabtec için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • Boeing
  • Ford Motor
  • GlobalFoundries
  • BNY Mellon
  • Boxed
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar