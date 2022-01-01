Şirket Dizini
PNC Maaşlar

PNC şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Müşteri Hizmetleri için yıllık $47,760 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Hukuk için $218,900 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: PNC. Son güncellenme: 11/27/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Backend Yazılım Mühendisi

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Kalite Güvence (QA) Yazılım Mühendisi

Veri Mühendisi

Site Güvenilirlik Mühendisi

Veri Bilimci
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Ürün Müdürü
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

İş Analisti
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Finansal Analist
Median $105K
Proje Müdürü
Median $90.5K
Siber Güvenlik Analisti
Median $75K
Veri Analisti
Median $105K
Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
Median $116K
Yatırım Bankacısı
Median $144K
Satış
Median $110K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
Median $123K
Muhasebeci
$66.7K
İdari Asistan
$70.4K
İş Geliştirme
$98.5K
Müşteri Hizmetleri
$47.8K
Veri Bilimi Müdürü
$186K
İnsan Kaynakları
$206K
Hukuk
$219K
Yönetim Danışmanı
$49.2K
Makine Mühendisi
$75.4K
Emlak Danışmanı
$116K
İşe Alım Uzmanı
$79.6K
Çözüm Mimarı
$159K

Veri Mimarı

Bulut Güvenliği Mimarı

Teknik Program Müdürü
$74.7K
UX Araştırmacısı
$64.7K
SSS

PNC şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $218,900 tazminatla Hukuk at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
PNC şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $102,856 tutarındadır.

