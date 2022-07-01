Şirket Dizini
LetsGetChecked
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • LetsGetChecked hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    LetsGetChecked is a virtual care company that allows customers to manage their health from home, providing direct access to telehealth services, pharmacy, and laboratory tests with at-home sample collection kits for a wide range of health conditions including Sexual Health, Cholesterol, Diabetes, Thyroid, Coronavirus (COVID-19), and more. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with the care they need to live longer, happier lives. Today, LetsGetChecked is a leader in healthcare innovation with an end-to-end model including manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, affiliated physician support, and prescription fulfillment, which provides a seamless user experience and a convenient, reliable and secure healthcare experience.

    https://letsgetchecked.com
    Website
    2014
    Kuruluş Yılı
    450
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $50M-$100M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      LetsGetChecked için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • LinkedIn
    • Airbnb
    • PayPal
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar