Epsilon
Epsilon Maaşlar

Epsilon şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İşe Alım Uzmanı için yıllık $5,020 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Satış için $224,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Son güncellenme: 11/23/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Veri Bilimci
Median $13.9K
Ürün Müdürü
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
İş Analisti
Median $90K
Veri Analisti
Median $80K
Satış
Median $224K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
Median $150K
Pazarlama
Median $175K
Pazarlama Operasyonları
Median $58K
İdari Asistan
$62.1K
İş Operasyonları
$167K
İş Operasyonları Müdürü
$30.5K
Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
$57.1K
Yönetim Danışmanı
$189K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
Median $63.5K
Ürün Tasarım Müdürü
$143K
Proje Müdürü
$28.8K
İşe Alım Uzmanı
$5K
Çözüm Mimarı
$137K

Veri Mimarı

Teknik Program Müdürü
$112K
Risk Sermayedarı
$166K
Epsilon şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $224,000 tazminatla Satış pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Epsilon şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $111,943 tutarındadır.

