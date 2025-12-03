ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Yext
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์

Yext ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States ที่ Yext อยู่ในช่วง $162K ต่อyear สำหรับ T2 ถึง $195K ต่อyear สำหรับ T4 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $150K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yext อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
T2
$162K
$155K
$6.4K
$0
T3
$146K
$132K
$13.3K
$0
T4
$195K
$163K
$32.5K
$0
T5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Yext RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ Yext in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $225,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Yext สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States คือ $149,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

