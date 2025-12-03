ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States ที่ Yext อยู่ในช่วง $162K ต่อyear สำหรับ T2 ถึง $195K ต่อyear สำหรับ T4 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $150K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yext อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
T2
$162K
$155K
$6.4K
$0
T3
$146K
$132K
$13.3K
$0
T4
$195K
$163K
$32.5K
$0
T5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Yext RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
