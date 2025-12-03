ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ Yardi รวม $150K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yardi อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Yardi
Product Manager
Santa Barbara, CA
รวมต่อปี
$150K
ระดับ
-
เงินเดือนฐาน
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
13 ปี
ประสบการณ์
18 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Yardi?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ Yardi in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $325,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Yardi สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ in United States คือ $156,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

